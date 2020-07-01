More witnesses summoned in Ahad case

LAHORE:An accountability court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of LDA’s former DG Ahad Khan Cheema until August 7 in assets beyond means case.

The jail authorities produced Cheema before the court. The court has summoned more prosecution witnesses on next hearing after recording statement of a prosecution witness. As per NAB, Ahad Cheema made property worth billions of rupees in the name of his family members. Moreover, The NAB had also filed a reference against Cheema and five others over their alleged role in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam. The five others were Bismillah Engineering Company owner Shahid Shafiq, LDA chief engineer Israr Saeed, Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) chief engineer ® Col Arif Majeed, former PLDC chief executive officer Imtiaz Haider and PLDC official Bilal Kidwai.