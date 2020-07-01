No Club cricket in Punjab till at least Sep 15

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Club cricket across Punjab will remain suspended for another two to three months as all the events have been postponed till September 15.
Realising that it will not be possible for young players to follow coronavirus-related SOPs, organisers have decided not to start tournaments for now. The matter was decided during a telephonic conference of club cricket tournament organisers.