Wed Jul 01, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2020

No Club cricket in Punjab till at least Sep 15

Sports

Our Correspondent
July 1, 2020

LAHORE: Club cricket across Punjab will remain suspended for another two to three months as all the events have been postponed till September 15.

Realising that it will not be possible for young players to follow coronavirus-related SOPs, organisers have decided not to start tournaments for now. The matter was decided during a telephonic conference of club cricket tournament organisers.

