National Rope-Skipping course concludes

LAHORE: The two-day online National Rope-Skipping coaching course, organised by Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation, has concluded.

Experienced international coaches, including Maarten Goedeme of Belgium, Devesh Mundotiya of India, and Shariq Siddiqui, Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation secretary general, delivered the lectures.

More than 70 coaches, sports teachers and players from all over the country attended the course.