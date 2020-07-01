close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2020

National Rope-Skipping course concludes

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2020

LAHORE: The two-day online National Rope-Skipping coaching course, organised by Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation, has concluded.

Experienced international coaches, including Maarten Goedeme of Belgium, Devesh Mundotiya of India, and Shariq Siddiqui, Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation secretary general, delivered the lectures.

More than 70 coaches, sports teachers and players from all over the country attended the course.

