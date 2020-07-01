AHF to conduct online courses in Pakistan in July

LAHORE: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct online coaching courses, umpires clinics and technical official courses in Pakistan from next month.

The courses will be conducted by FIH-designated international coaches from July 5 to 9. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said that 15 to 20 people would participate in the course. He said that AHF is organising these courses to enhance the level of expertise of Pakistani coaches, umpires and technical officials.