PFF NC chief Humza promises to address players’ issues

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) Chairman Humza Khan has promised improvement in the sport and cooperation with both men and women players.

Prominent national players, both men and women, attended a video conference with the chairman on Tuesday and expressed their concerns over a number of issues.

Hamza promised that their concerns would be taken seriously and all possible efforts would be made to improve the sport in the country.

The prominent male players who attended the meeting were Pakistan captain Saddam Hussain, Kaleemullah Khan, Yousuf Butt, Ahsanullah, Hassan Bashir, M Riaz, Murtuza Hussain and M Waheed. Hajra Khan, Sahar Zaman, Abiha Haider, Maria Khan, Khadija Kazmi, Malika Noor and Fatima Ansari participated in the meeting from the women’s front.