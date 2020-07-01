Iran upholds jail term in French-linked cases

TEHRAN: Iran on Tuesday sentenced to death an opposition figure who had lived in exile in France before his arrest last year, and separately upheld a five-year jail term for a French-Iranian academic.

Although they are both parties to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, Tehran and Paris have seen their relations deteriorate in the past year. France was among the countries that passed a resolution last week at the UN’s nuclear watchdog calling on Iran to clarify whether it had undertaken undeclared nuclear activities in the early 2000s, in a move condemned by the Islamic republic.

The 2015 accord gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, but the agreement has been on life-support since 2018, when the United States unilaterally withdrew.

Opposition figure Ruhollah Zam -- who had reportedly been living in Paris before Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced his arrest in October -- was accused of playing an active role in anti-government protests sparked by economic hardship during the winter of 2017-18.