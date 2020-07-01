Virus vaccine

close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
AFP
July 1, 2020

AFP
July 1, 2020

WASHINGTON: The US biotech firm Inovio reported preliminary but encouraging results on Tuesday from tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine. Administered to 40 volunteers, it triggered an immune system response in 94 percent of those who completed the so-called phase one clinical trial, meaning they received two injections, four weeks apart.

