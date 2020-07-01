‘US could hit 100,000 virus cases a day’

WASHINGTON: A top US health expert warned Congress on Tuesday that new coronavirus cases could more than double to 100,000 per day if authorities and the public fail to take steps to suppress the pandemic.

Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, a leading member of President Donald Trump´s coronavirus task force, said the United States was headed in the "wrong direction" on the pandemic and demanded that Americans wear masks and avoid crowds after lax behavior propelled new outbreaks. "I´m very concerned and I´m not satisfied with what´s going on, because we´re going in the wrong direction," he testified to a Senate panel.