Kishwar Nahid beats corona at 80

Islamabad : After an extremely painful and frustrating quarantine that lasted over three weeks, Kishwar Nahid came out victorious from her room, having successfully defeated ‘coronavirus’.

Kishwar Nahid, the former Director-General of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), a renowned poetess and writer and women rights activist, went into quarantine on the day she was looking forward to welcome very few of her friends at her home to celebrate her 80th birthday. And she broke the quarantine at 8 pm Monday, June 29th after consultation with her doctor and receiving the ‘Negative Corona Test’ from the laboratory!

And she was happy! So were her family and friends besides thousands of her fans and admirers almost all over the world! We are not so sure but probably she could be the oldest lady who have fought and won the battle against Coronavirus!

“It was hell. Being confined to my room for 18 long days! At times, I felt so frustrated and desperate to change into new clothes and go out. But then Doctor Zeenat Kamran, who visited my place twice a day throughout this period, used to warn me that once you stepped out, your quarantine period will re-start for the next 15 days. This one sentence prevented me from stepping out,” Kishwar Nahid recalled.

Throughout these 18 days friends and fans never left Kishwar alone. Nobody was asked but starting with Samar Minallah, who took it unto herself to deliver food at Kishwar Aapa’s place, disallowing her to let her domestic help to cook food for her. Tahira Abdullah, Naeem Pasha and Shabana Shakeel soon joined in efforts of Samar Minallah though none was asked. But then does Kishwar has to ask any of them?

“I went through the most difficult of times during these 18 days in quarantine but was determined not to give up this fight against pandemic. But this also gave me lots of time to get in touch with my sons, my family, friends and replying to thousands of well wishers who were unable to call but sent messages.