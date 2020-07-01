PNCA plans online music, art classes

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced online music and art classes for young enthusiasts.

According to organisers, the students and youngsters having a lot at their hand will, in this way, utilise their time at home and learn various skills of their choice from the experienced teachers. The classes will start on July 1. Initially, admission is being offered to drawing, sitar and ‘rabab’ classes.

The organisers said the PNCA was open to all for submitting their suggestions and demands after which classes in other disciplines of art would be started. For registration, youngsters could contact the PNCA by [email protected] and 0321-5051951.