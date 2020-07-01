Pakistan will qualify directly for Junior World Cup: Imran

KARACHI: The Green-shirts are committed to directly qualifying for the Junior World Cup by reaching the semi-finals of the Junior Asia Cup 2021 in Bangladesh despite the break which occurred due to COVID-19, said Pakistan junior team’s assistant coach Muhammad Imran on Tuesday.

Talking to ‘The News’, he said that the Junior Asia Cup would be a difficult tournament as India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and China are tough opponents. He said Bangladesh had improved a lot as they played the semi-final of last Junior Asia Cup.

“The pandemic has affected our training but at the same time it has given us time to address our flaws. We are working hard, especially focusing on physical training because it is the best time to make players strong and fit,” he added.

The former Pakistan captain said that every probable player of the junior team was following the home-based training programme.

“It is a welcome sign that players are competing with each other in such exercises as speed work, dips, jumping, and lightweight training,” Imran said.