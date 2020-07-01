The NYT pulls out of Apple News

NEW YORK: The New York Times has become the highest-profile media organisation to leave Apple News, saying the tech giant’s service was not helping achieve the newspaper’s subscription and business goals.

The daily’s exit comes as news organisations around the world struggle with declining print readership and an online environment where ad revenue is dominated by Google and Facebook.

"Core to a healthy model between The Times and the platforms is a direct path for sending those readers back into our environments, where we control the presentation of our report, the relationships with our readers and the nature of our business rules," chief operating officer Meredith Kopit Levien said in a memo to employees on Monday.