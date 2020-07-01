Myanmar finds soldiers guilty

YANGON: Three Myanmar military officers were found guilty by a court martial investigating atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in conflict-ridden Rakhine state, the army announced on Tuesday.

The rare action against military members came as Myanmar faces charges of genocide at the United Nations’ top court over a brutal 2017 crackdown against the Rohingya. Some 750,000 Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh with accounts of widespread murder, rape and arson.

Rights groups accused security forces of committing atrocities in various villages, including Gu Dar Pyin, where they alleged at least five shallow mass graves had been found. Estimates from survivors in Bangladesh put the death toll in the hundreds.

After initially denying the allegations, the military started court martial proceedings in September, admitting there had been "weakness in following instructions" in the village. The commander-in-chief’s office announced on Tuesday the court martial had "confirmed the guilty verdict" and sentenced three officers. Rights groups Amnesty International called the lack of transparency on the court martial "alarming".