Vatican raid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VATICAN CITY: Vatican police on Tuesday seized documents and computers from the department tasked with maintaining St. Peter’s Basilica as part of an investigation into potentially illegal dealings. Officers raided the technical and administrative offices of the prestigious Fabbrica di San Pietro, while Pope Francis appointed a commissioner to run the department temporarily, the Vatican said in a statement.