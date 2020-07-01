Vatican raid

close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
AFP
July 1, 2020

AFP
July 1, 2020

VATICAN CITY: Vatican police on Tuesday seized documents and computers from the department tasked with maintaining St. Peter’s Basilica as part of an investigation into potentially illegal dealings. Officers raided the technical and administrative offices of the prestigious Fabbrica di San Pietro, while Pope Francis appointed a commissioner to run the department temporarily, the Vatican said in a statement.

