Virus crisis: Boris pledges ‘infrastructure revolution’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Tuesday to deliver an "infrastructure revolution" to help Britain build its way out of the economic devastation of the coronavirus outbreak.

But his optimistic message, thin on detail and reminiscent of last year’s election pledges, was overshadowed by the first local lockdown since an easing of measures was announced, because of a spike in cases in the city of Leicester.

Shops which only reopened two weeks ago after being shut for more than three months were forced to close again, and travel was restricted to the city in the English East Midlands. Johnson, however, tried to harness the can-do spirit that US president Franklin D. Roosevelt adopted when he introduced a "New Deal" for tackling the Great Depression 90 years ago.