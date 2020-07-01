Gold prices up Rs100

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs100 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market rose to Rs104,500 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price was raised by Rs86 to Rs89,592. In the international market, however, gold rates dropped by $2 per ounce to $1,770 per ounce.

Local jewellers claimed that gold price in the local market remained lower by Rs7,800 per tola as compared to gold rates in the Dubai market.