Wed Jul 01, 2020
AFP
July 1, 2020

Liverpool can stay on top without major signings: Klopp

Sports

AFP
July 1, 2020

LONDON: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not believe he has to spend “millions” in the transfer market, saying it is a tricky task to improve his Premier League winners.

The coronavirus outbreak, which put the Premier League on hold for three months, is likely to have a significant impact on the football transfer market.

“It is not a squad you have to change now and say ‘OK, we need this position and this position’”, Klopp told reporter.

