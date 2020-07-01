Rugby’s world sevens series cancelled over coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONG KONG: The remainder of this year’s World Rugby Sevens Series has been cancelled over the coronavirus, the sport’s governing body said on Tuesday, with the flagship Hong Kong tournament among five events called off.
Tournaments in Langford in Canada, London, Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong will not be played this year, with the men’s and women’s titles both awarded to pacesetters New Zealand.