close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 1, 2020

Becker, Kyrgios trade insults over Zverev party video

Sports

AFP
July 1, 2020

BERLIN: Boris Becker and Nick Kyrgios exchanged verbal blows Tuesday on Twitter after the Australian branded fellow tennis star Alexander Zverev “selfish” for partying during the coronavirus pandemic, despite promising to self-isolate.

German legend Becker, a six-time Grand Slam winner, took umbrage with Kyrgios’ comment over viral footage of Zverev partying despite pledging to “follow self-isolating guidelines” after playing in Novak Djokovic’s coronavirus-hit Adria Tour.

Latest News

More From Sports