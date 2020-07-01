Becker, Kyrgios trade insults over Zverev party video

BERLIN: Boris Becker and Nick Kyrgios exchanged verbal blows Tuesday on Twitter after the Australian branded fellow tennis star Alexander Zverev “selfish” for partying during the coronavirus pandemic, despite promising to self-isolate.

German legend Becker, a six-time Grand Slam winner, took umbrage with Kyrgios’ comment over viral footage of Zverev partying despite pledging to “follow self-isolating guidelines” after playing in Novak Djokovic’s coronavirus-hit Adria Tour.