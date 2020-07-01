Ashes hero Bresnan joins Warwickshire

LONDON: Former England paceman Tim Bresnan has joined Warwickshire, it was announced on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old, released by his native Yorkshire earlier this month, will spend the 2020 campaign on loan with Birmingham-based Warwickshire.

Bresnan has also agreed a subsequent two-year deal with the Bears, subject to clearance by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“It’s happened very quickly, within a week really,” said Bresnan. “I’ve still got a desire to play and a desire to win and the Bears give me a great opportunity to do that. I always had Warwickshire in the back of my mind as somewhere I would like to play. I’ve always liked the club and liked playing at Edgbaston.”

Bresnan had been a Yorkshire mainstay since his first-class debut in 2003. He played 142 games for England in all formats, impressing during the 2010/11 Ashes series victory in Australia.