Halford expecting bold show from Sinawann

LONDON: Michael Halford feels Sinawann has a golden opportunity of landing a Group Three success in the Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown on Wednesday following his solid run in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

The Kingman colt was placed at Group Two level behind leading Investec Derby fancy Mogul in September on the back of a maiden success at the Curragh.

Sinawann was thrown in at the deep end on his seasonal debut in the Irish Classic but shaped really well to finish sixth behind Siskin when not getting the clearest of runs.

Halford could not have been happier with the colt, owned and bred by the Aga Khan, since that big effort. “He’s been in good form since his run in the Guineas and I’m very happy with him,” said the County Kildare handler.

“This looks a nice race for him. He’s come forward in his work at home. This looks right for him. He ran well at Leopardstown before and on ratings he looks the one to beat. I’m very pleased with him.” Sinawann’s six rivals include two from the Aidan O’Brien stable, New World Tapestry and Celtic High King.

Former O’Brien inmate Masteroffoxhounds got off the mark for trainer Jessica Harrington in a Naas maiden three weeks ago and takes a big step up in class.

Johnny Murtagh has an interesting contender in recent Gowran scorer So Suave, Andy Oliver saddles dual Leopardstown handicap victor Confidence High. Denis Hogan’s Dalvey, who got off the mark at the same track on his second start, completes the line-up. Halford and the Aga Khan are represented in the other Group Three race on the card, the Derrinstown Stud Fillies Stakes, with Ridenza.