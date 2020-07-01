Imran raises Kashmir domiciles with Guterres

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he had approached United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres and other world leaders about India’s illegitimate attempts to change the demography of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

“I have approached UN Secretary General and reaching out to other world leaders,” Khan said. “India must be stopped from this unacceptable path that further usurps the legal and internationally guaranteed rights of the Kashmiri people and seriously imperils peace and security in South Asia,” he posted on his Twitter account.

The Prime Minister said the issuance of Kashmiri domicile certificates to 25,000 Indian nationals was part of those illegal attempts by India to change the demographic structure of held Kashmir, which was also a clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said: “First India’s attempt at illegal annexation of IOJK and now its attempts to alter IOJK’s demographic structure including by issuance of domicile certificates to 25,000 Indian nationals are all illegal, in violation of UNSC resolutions and international law, including the fourth Geneva Convention.”

Earlier, the Foreign Office in a statement said the certificates issued to non-Kashmiris including, among others, the Indian government officials under the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure), 2020 “are illegal, void and a complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions, and International law including the 4th Geneva Convention”.

“The latest action is a vindication of Pakistan’s consistent stance that the major intention behind the Indian Government’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 was to change the demographic structure of IOJK and turn Kashmiris into a minority in their own land. This has long been part of the RSS-BJP’s ‘Hindutva’ agenda,” it added.

The foreign office spokesperson further said by changing the demographic structure of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government intended to undermine the exercise by the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nation as per the relevant UNSC resolutions.