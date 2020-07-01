close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
July 1, 2020

Nigar Johar first woman to rise to lieutenant general in Army

July 1, 2020

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has promoted Maj-Gen Nigar Johar, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, to Lieutenant General, the first female officer to be promoted to the rank, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the military’s media wing said: “Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) promoted as Lieutenant General. She is the first female officer to be promoted as Lieutenant General.”

The officer has been appointed as first female Surgeon General of Pakistan Army. Lt-Gen Nigar Johar hails from Panjpeer, District Swabi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and is currently serving as Commandant in Military Hospital Rawalpindi.

