Nigar Johar first woman to rise to lieutenant general in Army

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has promoted Maj-Gen Nigar Johar, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, to Lieutenant General, the first female officer to be promoted to the rank, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The officer has been appointed as first female Surgeon General of Pakistan Army. Lt-Gen Nigar Johar hails from Panjpeer, District Swabi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and is currently serving as Commandant in Military Hospital Rawalpindi.