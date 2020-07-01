Marble miner killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GHALLANAI: A labourer was killed and another sustained injuries when a marble quarry caved in in Khanqah area in Mohmand district on Tuesday.
Locals said that Chaman Khan and Lal Jauhar were working at the marble mine in Khanqah area when all of a sudden the quarry collapsed, burying them alive under the debris.