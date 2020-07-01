close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2020

Marble miner killed

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2020

GHALLANAI: A labourer was killed and another sustained injuries when a marble quarry caved in in Khanqah area in Mohmand district on Tuesday.

Locals said that Chaman Khan and Lal Jauhar were working at the marble mine in Khanqah area when all of a sudden the quarry collapsed, burying them alive under the debris.

