Malakwal bar association gets funds

MALAKWAL: The Ministry of Law Tuesday issued Rs 3 million funds for the Malakwal bar association. Taking to reporters, the bar president advocate Zafar Iqbal Gondal said on the recommendation of Supreme Court lawyer advocate Shahid Naseem Gondal the ministry issued the funds. Local lawyers, including advocates Naqeeb Riaz Ghuman, Shoaib Ghaiga, Zafar Iqbal Hattar, Shehbaz Malik, Ghulam Rasool Gondal, Najmul Hassan Gondal, Abdul Wahid Shehzad and others thanked Shahid Naseem Gondal for arranging funds for the bar.