Two more deaths reported from Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two more people died of coronavirus Tuesday, taking the death toll from the viral infection in the Nowshera district to 48, officials said.

District Health Officer Dr Gul Man Shah and In charge of District Coronavirus Control Centre Dr Saeed Khan told the media the first victim was 47-year-old Waheed Khan of Akbarpura. They said the deceased was an anaesthesia specialist at a hospital and was suffering from Covid-19. He had tested positive for coronavirus on June 25 and had been quarantined at his home where he lost life to the viral infection.

The doctors said the second victim was 40-year-old Majid Khan of the Pabbi tehsil of the Nowshera district. He had been under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex where he passed away in the morning. The officials said another seven people tested positive for Covid-19. This put the number of coronavirus patients at 742.

The doctors said 2531 people had been tested for the viral infection so far. Of them, they added, 1712 were found negative for Covid-19. They said 44 more people recovered from the viral infection and this took the tally of such patients to 461. It may be mentioned here that up to 48 people have died of coronavirus in Nowshera thus far. As many as 21 people from Nowshera died due to Covid-19 in other parts of the country.