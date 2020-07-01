KP govt hailed for higher education development budget

PESHAWAR: The Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have hailed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for enough budgetary allocation for the education development.

The KP government has allocated Rs 30.3 billion to its ever highest for settled and merged districts as education development budget in fiscal year 2020-2021.

The CSOs members said the allocation showed the increased commitment and political will towards primary and secondary education.

They said the KP government has allocated more funds in development budget than the operational budget to strengthen its reformative measures and improve access to education.

The allocated development funds include the provision of missing and basic facilities, stipend, voucher and scholarships for students, upgrading of middle to high and high to higher secondary schools, upgrading school’s (boundary walls, furniture, toilets, drinking water and classrooms), recruitment of teachers at primary, middle, secondary and high secondary schools, the establishment of IT labs.

The funds would also be used for reconstruction of 1000 schools, construction of 300 new schools, inducting 3000 more school leaders to improve the monitoring of province, and tablets allowance for new teacher coming onwards. The CSOs members said the provision of tablet allowance for schools would be a great step by the government to strengthen digitalized learning system. Qamar Naseem, an education rights activist, said that Covid-19 crisis has already affected the education system and the girls’ education is anticipated to suffer more in the post-Covid-19 situation as a consequence of the socio-economic crisis.

“Increase in the development schemes and budget by the government in this regard is highly appreciated which reflects the government commitment to foster continuous improvement. Now the effective spending to the fullest should be a priority to get the maximum positive impacts on education and greater results in access to education especially for girls,” he added. Sana Ahmad, a young girl’s education rights activist, said: “The CSOs now need to play own positive influencing role in helping the government to fulfil its commitment to the effective provision of quality education and equal access by effective spending of allocated schemes in education budget 2020-2021.”