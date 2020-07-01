12kg hashish seized, 3 smugglers held

HANGU: The Orakzai police seized 12 kilogram fine quality charas and arrested three members of the inter-district racket of smugglers in two different actions in Lower Okrazai on Tuesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Nisar Ahmad Khan said that a police party headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Daswar Ali and Inspector Farooq chased three smugglers in Storikhel area in Lower Orakzai.

He said that two smugglers made their escape good while one smuggler identified as Enjir Gul of Khyber district fell from his motorcycle and got his foot fractured. He said the police busted him and seized eight kilogram charas from his possession. The DPO said that the smuggler was taking the contraband from Orakzai to Kohat.

Later, the injured smuggler was taken to a hospital in Kohat for medical treatment.

In another action, the police claimed to have seized four kilogram hashish from one Abdul Wali of Orakzai district and Arbab Hussain of Kohat district during checking at Boya check-post in Lower Orakzai. Cases were registered under relevant sections of law at the Kalaya police station and investigation was launched against the smugglers.