TMA workers go on strike

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The workers of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) went on strike on Tuesday in protest against the non-payment of salaries and other dues. The employees including sanitation workers held a token strike and asked the provincial government to release their two month salaries, pensions and other dues. On this occasion, the TMA offices were locked by the protesters. The protesting employees asked the provincial government to pay them their dues. The protesters also held a demonstration on the premises of tehsil municipal office for a few hours. The protesters said they would continue the token strike unless their demands were met. Meanwhile, TMO Umar Khan said insufficient collection of revenue during the lockdown period led the financial crisis that delayed the payment of salaries and other dues to the workers.