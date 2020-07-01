Study by academician says Covid-19 assuming dangerous proportions

PESHAWAR: A statistical study carried out by Prof Dr Sareer Badshah, Dean Faculty of Basic & Social Sciences at historic Islamia College University Peshawar, has revealed that coronavirus has assumed extremely dangerous proportions in the length and breadth of the country.

The findings of the study revealed that Covid-19 caused six times higher fatalities in just 37 days since May 22. The Punjab province showed a constant increase in death rate while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa exhibited a serial decrease in Covid-19 positive cases and fatalities. However, there appears to be an ideal but delicate balance in the ratio of the decline of Covid-19 positive cases and fatalities in Balochistan and Sindh provinces though federal capital Islamabad showing an increase in the spread of the virus besides upward indicators of loss of human lives.

At the same time, the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) administrative units are reflecting a constantly low-trend in the registration of positive Corona cases and the same casualties rate. This quantitative study considered the reported positive cases of coronavirus and consequent deaths of its victims. It took for study the time period of 37 days between May 22 and June 28, 2020. The percentage of increase or decrease in both corona cases and the rate of fatalities has been taken out from the respective population of all the four provinces, Islamabad, AK and GB.

Considering the reported cases and deaths from 22nd of May till 28th of June, 2020 the study showed that the proportion of deaths in Punjab increased by 12 per cent (from 29 to 41pc and in KP decreased by 12 pc from 34 to 22 pc. Sindh and Balochistan exhibited a decrease of one pc each, from 31 to 30 pc and 3.7 to 2.8pc, respectively. The proportions of the population in the Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan were respectively 52.9, 23, 17.1 and 5.9 pc of the total population of Pakistan. It was observed that the proportion of positive cases were significantly low in KP (14 to 13 pc) but the deaths were too high (34 to 22 pc) compared to population ratio of 17.1 pc of Pakistan.

This may be evidence of non-registering in the hospitals in time and to approach a medical professional or health services centre, when critical. The centuries-old traditional and cultural conditions of KP society are another very potential reason for quick spread of Covit-19. The people here are accustomed to attending funerals and visit the aggrieved people home for at least three days. The posh, all green, equipped with almost all civic amenities and sufficiently improved medical services federal capital territory Islamabad, astonishingly, showed the coronavirus positive cases increased from 3 to 6 pc.