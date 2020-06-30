close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
June 30, 2020

Two FC personnel injured in N Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: Two FC personnel were injured in a blast in Ghulam Khan town in North Waziristan. The FC personnel were on a routine patrol when they were attacked with a blast caused by explosives planted along the road side in Ghulam Khan town. The injured FC men were identified as Lance Naik Farhad and Naik Abid. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

