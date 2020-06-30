Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman judicial remand extended for 22 days

LAHORE: An accountability court Monday extended judicial remand of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for 22 days, till July 21, in a case pertaining to the purchase of a private piece of land more than 30 years ago.

Lahore accountability court duty judge, Jawadul Hassan, heard the Jauhar Town private property purchase case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and others, as Accountability Court No 1 Judge Asad Ali, who was authorised to hear the case, was on leave. The authorities didn’t produce the Editor-in-Chief before the court due to COVID-19standard operating procedures (SOPs). Previously, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, former premier Nawaz Sharif and two others. The Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief is in custody for more than 110 days in a case which is of documentary nature. Moreover, NAB had filed a reference over a property deal, reached with the owners of private land 34 years ago. The land was allotted according to the LDA rules and regulations, withthe formal approval of the competent authorities, and in accordance with the LDA exemption policy at that time. All payments were made according to the government approved rates, just like in the case of all other allottees. In the entire process, no law was violated, and no loss was caused to the national exchequer.