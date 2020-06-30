Uplift of agri sectorgovt’s top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday asked for a strategy, in consultation with the provinces on the proposal to subsidise electricity rates for tubewells for the development of the agriculture sector, providing relief to small farmers.

The premier said that the development of the agricultural sector was the top priority of the government. He added that the prosperity of the country was linked to the prosperity of the agricultural sector and the farmers.

In this connection, the prime minister chaired a meeting regarding the proposal to provide subsidy on tubewells in the agricultural sector. Federal Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and senior officials were present on the occasion. Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that a strategy be formulated by involving the provinces in the consultation on the proposal to subsidise electricity rates for tubewells for the development of the agricultural sector and especially to provide relief to small farmers. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood met Prime Minister Imran Khan while Dr Ata-ur-Rehman also participated in the meeting through video link. The meeting discussed issues related to the promotion of education in the country, especially online education, attracting students to religious education and science, and providing better opportunities for modern education.

The prime minister urged that steps be taken to acquaint the young students with the blessed life (Seerah) of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the enlightened aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), his companions and the shining chapter of Islamic history.

The premier directed Dr Ata-ur-Rehman to formulate a plan and an integrated strategy for awarding scholarships to outstanding students in order to encourage students to pursue scientific studies as per the requirements of modern times.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday continued meetings with the members of the National Assembly.

MNAs of PTI from Karachi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Parliament House. They included Saifur Rehman, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Faheem Khan, Muhammad Akram, Ghazala Saifi, Saima Nadeem, Ataullah, Aftab Jahangir, Muhammad Aslam and Jameel Ahmad Khan. Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Syed Ali Zaidi were also present. Separately, PTI MNAs Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, Mian Muhammad Shafique, Shaukat Ali Nasir and Amir Talal Gopang also called on the prime minister.