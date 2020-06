23 killed in rocket, bomb blasts in Afghan market

KANDAHAR: Multiple explosions tore through a busy market in southern Afghanistan on Monday, killing at least 23 civilians, officials said, blaming the Taliban for the carnage.

The latest bloodshed comes as both the Taliban and Afghan government prepare to launch peace talks aimed at ending the country´s nearly two-decade-old war.

The blasts at the bazar in the Sangin district of Helmand province also wounded 15 people, the governor´s office and army said in separate statements. Rockets hit the market at 9:00 am local time after which a car bomb exploded, the governor´s office said, blaming Taliban militants for the attack.

The army also accused the Taliban of carrying out the offensive. Two Taliban insurgents were killed, the governor´s office added. "Unfortunately, 23 civilians were killed and around 15 others were wounded," the army said in its statement.

The Taliban, however, denied responsibility, pinning the blame on the Afghan army which they accused of firing the rockets. The militants hold large areas of Helmand province, a region known for its opium production.

President Ashraf Ghani condemned the "terrorist attack", which he said had left several children dead. "The Afghan government once again calls on the Taliban to give up violence, and heed the demand of the people to stop fighting and start talks," Ghani said, in a statement issued by his office.

In recent weeks, several brutal attacks have targeted Afghan security forces, mosques, human rights workers and prosecutors. The Taliban have denied most of these attacks, but acknowledge that the group´s fighters have been targeting security forces.