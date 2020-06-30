China’s LGBT couples ‘wed’ online

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Engaged for over three years, Guo and Zhu are fed up waiting for Chinese lawmakers to approve same-sex marriage — instead, they have turned online to gain recognition for their relationship. Despite a shake-up of China’s marriage law last month -- and a groundswell of support for same-sex unions in the socially conservative country — demands to make gay marriage legal have not been met. The two men joined thousands of other couples announcing their “wedding” through an app where same-sex couples are given an unrecognised marriage certificate to share with friends, colleagues, and the public.