close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
June 30, 2020

China’s LGBT couples ‘wed’ online

World

AFP
June 30, 2020

BEIJING: Engaged for over three years, Guo and Zhu are fed up waiting for Chinese lawmakers to approve same-sex marriage — instead, they have turned online to gain recognition for their relationship. Despite a shake-up of China’s marriage law last month -- and a groundswell of support for same-sex unions in the socially conservative country — demands to make gay marriage legal have not been met. The two men joined thousands of other couples announcing their “wedding” through an app where same-sex couples are given an unrecognised marriage certificate to share with friends, colleagues, and the public.

Latest News

More From World