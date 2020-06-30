close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
AFP
June 30, 2020

Libyan, 25, in court over UK ‘terror’ stabbing

World

LONDON: A 25-year-old Libyan refugee appeared in a UK court on Monday charged with three counts of murder, after a knife attack in an English park that police called a “terrorist attack”. Khairi Saadallah was also charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with the June 20 stabbings in the historic city of Reading. Three friends — history teacher James Furlong, 36, US expat Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, and David Wails, a 39-year-old scientist — died, each suffering a single stable wound. Three others were taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries and later released. Saadallah was charged on Saturday and followed Monday’s court proceedings via videolink.

