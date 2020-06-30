Libyan, 25, in court over UK ‘terror’ stabbing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A 25-year-old Libyan refugee appeared in a UK court on Monday charged with three counts of murder, after a knife attack in an English park that police called a “terrorist attack”. Khairi Saadallah was also charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with the June 20 stabbings in the historic city of Reading. Three friends — history teacher James Furlong, 36, US expat Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, and David Wails, a 39-year-old scientist — died, each suffering a single stable wound. Three others were taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries and later released. Saadallah was charged on Saturday and followed Monday’s court proceedings via videolink.