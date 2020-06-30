Germany investigating 30,000 suspects in paedophile probe

BERLIN: Germany is investigating 30,000 suspects as part of a probe into an online paedophile network, the latest in a series of child sex abuse scandals that prompted authorities to promise a crackdown. The probe began last October with the arrest of a suspected perpetrator in Bergisch Gladbach, near Cologne. But investigators digging into the case have turned up a far bigger paedophile network than expected. “I did not expect, not even remotely, the extent of child abuse on the internet,” North Rhine-Westphalia’s justice minister Peter Beisenbach told reporters on Monday. What the investigation team had uncovered was “deeply disturbing”, he said. “We must recognise that child abuse on the internet is more widespread than we had previously thought.