IHC asks NAB not to harass Akram Durrani

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday disposed of an interim bail petition of former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) withdrew his arrest warrant and ordered not to harass the petitioner.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani announced the judgment on bail petition of JUI-F leader and former federal minister. During the course of proceeding, the NAB Prosecutor Barrister Rizwan apprised the court that his department had withdrawn the arrest warrant for the petitioner.

To this, Durrani's Lawyer Kamran Murtaza pleaded that the NAB had previously stated that it would not arrest his client but later arrest warrant was issued for him. He said it was the authority of NAB to issue arrest warrant but it should inform before at least ten days.

The bench asked the NAB whether it used to issue a call-up notice to any accused before issuance of arrest warrant. To this, the prosecutor answered in affirmative. He said NAB investigation was delayed due to spread of COVID-19 and no new call-up notice had been served on Durrani so far. After this, the court disposed of the petition.