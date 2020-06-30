Distorted Chinese, Russian virus news takes root in West

LONDON/BEIJING/DHAKA /NEW DELHI: Coronavirus misinformation spread by Russian and Chinese journalists is finding a bigger audience on social media in France and Germany than content from the European nations´ own premier news outlets, according to new research.

The pandemic has killed over 506,000 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, international media reported on Monday. More than 10,335,800 million people have been infected in 196 countries and territories. The United States is the hardest hit country. It is followed by Brazil, Britain, Italy and France.

Whether it is distorted coverage or outright conspiracy theories, articles written in French and German by foreign state media are resonating widely on Facebook and Twitter, often with their origins unclear, the Oxford Internet Institute said in a report published on Monday.

The institute, which is part of Oxford University, looked at content generated by leading media outlets from Russia and China, as well as from Iran and Turkey -- all of which are state-controlled or closely aligned to regimes in power. Its report comes as the US government imposes new restrictions on Chinese state media, and builds on previous research by the institute that laid bare the penetration of such foreign outlets in English-language markets.

In their French, German as well as Spanish output, state media groups have "politicised the coronavirus by criticising Western democracies, praising their home countries, and promoting conspiracy theories about the origins of the virus", the institute said. "A majority of the content in these outlets is factually based. But what they have, especially if you look at the Russian outlets, is an agenda to discredit democratic countries," Oxford researcher Jonathan Bright said. "The subtle weave in the overarching narrative is that democracy is on the verge of collapse."

The institute looked at output from Russia´s RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency; China Global Television Network (CGTN), China Radio International (CRI) and Xinhua News Agency; plus foreign-language output from Iranian and Turkish networks. It measured median engagement per shared article -- how many times a user actively shares or likes an article on Facebook, or comments about it and retweets it on Twitter. The study covered each outlet´s 20 most popular stories from May 18 to June 5.

French-language content from RT scored an average of 528 in user engagement on the two platforms, and 374 for Xinhua, compared to 105 for the newspaper Le Monde.