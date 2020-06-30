PIA cuts fares, to charge Rs12,000 for all domestic destinations

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced fares for domestic flights. A spokesperson said here on Monday that Rs12,000 has been fixed for one-way ticket inclusive of all taxes for different destinations including Islamabad and other cities. The new fares will come into effect from Monday, said the spokesperson.

Earlier on May 17, the national carrier had announced that all airlines operating domestic flights from Pakistan airports will be charging similar fares. Giving details amid speculations over increased fares, charged from airlines for special domestic flights, the PIA spokesman had said that one-way ticket of any Lahore or Islamabad-bound flight from Karachi would cost Rs22,826 including all taxes and Rs22,108 for the one-way ticket of a Peshawar-bound flight from Karachi. One-way ticket for Quetta-bound flight from Karachi or Islamabad or Lahore-bound flights from Quetta would cost Rs14,448.