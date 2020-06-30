UAE to open mosques but no Friday prayers

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will reopen all places of worship from July 1 after three and half month though Friday prayers will continue to remain suspended.

The UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the reopening of mosques but Friday prayers will remain suspended and mosques will be open only to 30 percent of its capacity during the initial phase.

On Monday, the spokesman for the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Dr Saif Al Dhaheri said most mosques would now reopen to the public for daily prayers but Friday prayers are not yet permitted.

The UAE had suspended the public prayers in all places of worship on March 16 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The authorities said that elderly people or children under 12 should not attend prayers. Similarly, anyone with a chronic illness should avoid going to the mosque. Some mosques will remain closed, including roadside mosques, mosques in industrial areas and prayer rooms in malls, it is also stated.