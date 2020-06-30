Pakistan’s reaction on KSE terror act irks India

ISLAMABAD: India is irked about Pakistan’s reaction regarding Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) terror attack carried out by Indian sponsored so-called BLA terrorists on Monday where it has been established that Indian terror outfit RAW’s handiwork is involved in it.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava has responded in New Delhi Monday evening, “India rejects the absurd comments of the foreign minister of Pakistan on the terrorist attack in Karachi”. He said Pakistan was attempting to “shift the blame on India for its domestic problems”.

Stating that India condemned the attack, Srivastava asserted, “Unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world, including in Karachi”. “Foreign Minister Qureshi may wish to reflect on this, as also his own government’s position, including his prime minister’s description of the global terrorist (Osama bin Laden) as a martyr,” he added.

The BLA were designated as “Especially Designated Global Terrorists” by the US State Department in July 2019. They have been accused of carrying out a November 2018 attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, a suicide attack that targeted Chinese engineers in August 2018 and blamed for a May 2019 attack on a luxury hotel in Gwadar.

Its known fact that India has been fomenting terror attacks and supporting uncomfortable groups in Balochistan. A serving Indian Navy officer, and Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row and waiting for execution. He was convicted by a Pakistani military court of terror attacks, but New Delhi has approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for saving him from gallows.