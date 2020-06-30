close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2020

Probe soon into funds embezzlement: MNA

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2020

MANSEHRA: The parliamentary secretary for water resources Member National Assembly Salah Mohammad Khan has said the government would soon launch an inquiry into the alleged embezzlement funds donated by the international community for rehabilitation of 2005 earthquake survivors. “I have raised the corruption issue within my party forum, following which it was decided to launch a probe into embezzlement of funds meant for reconstruction of 2005 earthquake,” said the legislator from the ruling party while talking to reporters here on Monday.

Latest News

More From Pakistan