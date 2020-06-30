Five more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: Another five people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of Covid-19 patients to 735 in the district. Up to 22 people recovered from the contagious disease. A total of 423 patients have so far recovered from coronavirus in the district. Around 2520 corona tests were conducted in the district in which 1684 tested negative.Some 46 people died from coronavirus in Nowshera.