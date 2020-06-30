Online seminar discusses development in tribal districts

MARDAN: An online seminar at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) on Monday debated in detail the situation prevailing in the tribal districts of KP.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi visited the university for the event where AWKUM Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq welcomed him.DIG Sher Akbar, DPO Zahidullah, and university’s faculty and administration staff were also present.

Welcoming the police chief, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq said that the university ranks second in the province as per the HEC list and it has 200 PhD faculty members.“AWKUM offers services for modern training of Khassadar and Levies personnel of the merged districts through its Law and Management Sciences Departments as we have faculty and books required for the purpose. Secondly, AWKUM wishes to conduct research from the platform of Pakhtunkhwa Economic Policy Research Institute in the socio-economic area of the merged districts as the institute can contribute Rs2.5 million fund for data collection,” the vice-chancellor said.

In his speech, the IGP said that more than 116 policemen have contracted the coronavirus so far in KP and six cops have lost lives to the illness.About policing in the merged districts of KP, Sanaullah Abbasi said that 29,000 Levies and Khassadar personnel have been merged into the KP Police force and process for recruitments on over 2000 vacancies will also start soon.

Later, the vice-chancellor took the IGP to the university’s library and showed him digital system being used for issuance of books.Dr Zahoor-ul-Haw also presented a shield to the provincial police chief.