Two SHO arrested in humiliating video case

PESHAWAR: The station house officers (SHOs) of Tehkal and Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Stations have been arrested in the case of humiliating and filming a citizen in police custody.An official said that the SHO of Tehkal Shehryar and SHO of Agha Mir Jani Shah (Yakatoot) Imranuddin have been arrested. The two were suspended and removed from offices last week.

It has been learnt that both the SHOs have been quarantined at the Police Services Hospital as they have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.An assistant sub-inspector and two constables were arrested soon after the video of the humiliation of Radiullah alias Amir of Tehkal went viral last week. Besides, the government and the police authorities removed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Operations and the DSP University Town in the case soon after the video went viral and a wave of protests started in many cities.

A judicial inquiry of the disturbing videos of humiliation had been ordered after protests against the abuse of power by the officials of the police station started. A large number of people from Tehkal as well as workers of political parties staged protests against the police torture for three days. The situation normalized after police and government assured the family that justice will be done and all those involved will be duly punished. The videos first triggered an uproar on social media and later people started taking to streets in different parts of the province.

Radiullah or Amir was arrested by the police a few days ago after his video went viral on social media in which he abused the senior and junior police officers. Many criticised the language he used in the video against the police force.

On last Wednesday morning, a video of Amir went viral on different social media forums in which Amir was stripped and humiliated by three or four policemen. This made thousands of people on social media furious, who demanded immediate and strict action against all those involved.