RO plant workers protest for salaries

SUKKUR: A large number of employees working at the Reverse Osmosis plants held a protest march from Kashmir Chowk to the DC office where they demanded payment of their seven-month salaries on Monday.

Irfan Bajeer, Babu Mehranpoto and other leaders of the protesting unpaid workers told the media persons that the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department were not releasing their salaries in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and they were forced to come on the roads after closing down the plants meant to provide safe drinking water to water-starved Tharis. They said that they were performing their duties regularly since they were hired by a private firm many years back to install, run and maintain the RO plants. He said due to the non-payment of their salaries they were finding it hard to meet the daily expenditures of their families. They said they were being paid their salaries by the private firm but they are without salaries after the expiry of contract with the government in October last year. The protesting employees warned to shut down the RO plants if they were not paid their dues within the next three days. The workers also said that due to the indifference of officials of the Public Health Engineering Department, many RO plants have developed defects and if the required funds were not timely released, this mega project will no more be in a position to provide water to thousands of Tharis.