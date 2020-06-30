12 centres for locust purchase

SUKKUR: The Deputy Commissioner, Tharparkar, Mohammad Nawaz Soho, on Monday directed officials of revenue and agriculture departments to set up 12 centers for the purchase of locusts at Rs 15 per 1 kg.

Two centers for purchasing locusts would be established each in Chachhro, Mithi and Islamkot talukas. DC Soho said that over 10 NGOs working in the desert district have also assured the district administration of helping in efforts to exterminate the insects which are feared to attack the crops in the coming weeks and months. "Locusts are reportedly breeding in parts of Nagarparkar, Chhachhro and Dahli talukas where ant-locusts spray had been carried out," the press statement by the DC said. The DC Tharparkar also held a meeting with the officials including DG Agriculture, revenue officials, Agricultural Research Council Sindh,Dr Attaullah Khan, officials of armed forces from Badin Cantt at the DC office to review the situation.