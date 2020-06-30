Opposition trying to protect its corruption, says Sindh governor

SUKKUR: The Governor Sindh Imran Ismail condemned the terrorist attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange and said that it was a cowardly act of enemies of the country.

He was addressing the inauguration of Ehsaas Langar Khana set up by Seelani Trust on Monday. He saluted the law enforcement agencies for foiling the terrorist attack at the stock exchange. He said the government will complete its tenure and the coalition allies will remain with them and added that small issues between the coalition partners are common, which have been resolved. He said it is the job of the opposition to keep a check on government, but the opposition is trying to protect their corruption. He criticised the opposition for needless politics on budget. Talking of Shahbaz Sharif, the governor said the leader of the opposition returned from the UK as healthy but has gone into hiding.

He said federal government in collaboration with the Seelani Trust has set up the Langar Khana for those needy that cannot have even one time meal. He said it will help overcome food insecurity and poverty. He called upon philanthropists to come forward and help the needy in their neighbourhood. Ismail said that he is not a representative of PTI but that of federation and Sindh. Karachi is the capital of Sindh but its deprived of funds in budget. He hoped that the Sindh government introduces mega projects for Sindh. He said we want to strengthen the local body system but in Sindh the members are helpless as despite the 18th Amendment, power has not been devolved to the local bodies. Regarding lack of Sui Gas and roads of Umerkot, he assured of taking up the subject with the prime minister.

The governor and PTI members Haleem Adil Shaikh, Sania Nishtar also meet the protesting nurses. The nurses told the governor that despite clearing SPSC exams to serve humanity during Covid-19 emergency, 2,320 nurses had not been regularised by the provincial government nor were they paid salaries and the risk allowance, despite PPP Chariman Bilawal Bhutto’s promises. The Sindh governor assured them of looking into the issue. Haleem Adil Shaikh assured to raise the issue on the floor of the Sindh Assembly.