Torrential rains destroy crops, fruit orchards in Upper Dir

DIR: Torrential rains hit most of Upper Dir district and damaged portions of the main Dir-Kumrat road.

The rain also damaged the standing crops and fruit orchards in Upper Dir. Doog Darra, Sheringal, Gawaldi, Thal, Byar, Usheri Darra, and other areas received torrential rain due to which water level in streams and nullahs has risen.

The Dir-Kumrat road blocked at various places due to land-sliding and dozens of vehicles carrying tourists returned. In Doog Darra, road was blocked due to debris brought down by the rains.

Standing crop of wheat was badly damaged and fruit orchards destroyed. In Sheringal, water level in streams and River Panjkora has risen and caused low level flooding.

The torrential rain also caused damage in Usheri Darra and in the outskirts of Dir city. The rains brought debris to the Dir-Kumrat road at various places owing to which smooth flow of traffic was affected.

The traffic remained suspended for more than an hour and long queues of vehicles at both sides of the road were witnessed. Though the rains damaged crops, fruit orchards, roads in various areas, no loss of life was reported.